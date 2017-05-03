Not Here To Make Friends Trailer: Marvel’s The Defenders!

‘The war for New York is here,’ intones Stick. ‘So get your $#!+ together!’

The first trailer gives us Stick’s point-of-view in regard to who the Defenders are – ‘You four: the devil of Hell’s Kitchen; the smart-ass detective; the righteous ex-con and the kid with the glowing fist…’

Plus, our first look at Sigourney Weaver’s villainous Alexandra – and look inside that casket we saw getting opened yesterday.

Good times.

Netflix’s Marvel’s The Defenders premiere on August 18th.

Marvel’s The Defenders which premieres globally on August 18, 2017 at 12:01am PT follows Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

Marvel’s The Defenders stars Charlie Cox, (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist). Additional cast members include Academy-Award nominated actress Sigourney Weaver (Alexandra), Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

Marvel’s The Defenders is executive produced by Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie along with Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb. The series is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

