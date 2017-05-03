Alec Baldwin To Guest Star On Hulu’s The Looming Tower!

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning exposé by Lawrence Wright, The Looming Towertraces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda, and takes a controversial look at how the rivalry between the CIA and FBI may have inadvertently set the stage for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Iraq.

Alec Baldwin has been cast as George Tenet, the Director of Central Intelligence for the CIA.

The Looming Tower began principal photography today in New York.

Hulu announced today that Alec Baldwin has been cast as a guest star in Hulu's original new drama series The Looming Tower.

THE LOOMING TOWER

Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin has been cast to guest star in Hulu’s The Looming Tower as George Tenet, the Director of Central Intelligence for the CIA. He is Richard Clarke’s (Michael Stuhlbarg) partner in fighting al-Qaeda, though he may know more than he is letting on.

Lawrence Wright's Pulitzer Prize-Winning 9/11 expose will be adapted for television in a new drama series from Legendary Television.

The Looming Tower will be adapted for Hulu as a 10-episode, hour-long drama series from Academy Award-nominated Writer Dan Futterman (Foxcatcher, Capote) and Academy Award and Emmy Award winning Director Alex Gibney (Going Clear: Scientology and The Prison of Belief, Taxi to the Dark Side, and We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks).

Futterman, Gibney and Wright will serve as executive producers.

The Looming Tower is a Legendary Television production for Hulu in the U.S. Legendary Television Distribution will distribute the series worldwide.

The cast of The Looming Tower includes Jeff Daniels (John O’Neill), Tahar Rahim (Ali Soufan), Peter Sarsgaard (Martin Schmidt), Michael Stuhlbarg (Richard Clarke), Bill Camp (Robert Chesney), Virginia Kull (Kathy Shaughnessy), Louis Cancelmi (Vince Stuart), Ella Rae Peck (Heather), Sullivan Jones (Floyd Bennet) and Wrenn Schmidt (Diane Priest).

