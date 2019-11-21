No Activity: Season 3 Premieres Today on CBS All Access!

After the bungling in the season two finale of No Activity, demoted Detective Nick Cullen and Judd Tolbeck are back in uniform and on the the street. What could possibly go wrong?

No Activity: Season Three is now streaming on CBS All Access. Check out the trailer below.

NO ACTIVITY, a comedy series co-developed by executive producer, writer and star Patrick Brammall and executive producer and director Trent O’Donnell, follows Detectives Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Judd Tolbeck. Following last season’s disastrous bust, the demoted detectives are back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals. The third season introduces new guest stars, including Beth Behrs (THE NEIGHBORHOOD), Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) Keegan-Michael Key (“Dolemite Is My Name”), Dylan McDermott (“American Horror Story”), Angus Sampson (“Fargo”), George Basil (“Crashing”) and Paula Pell (“A.P. Bio”). They will be joined by returning guest stars Sunita Mani (“Glow”) as Dispatch operator Fatima, Jason Mantzoukas (“Big Mouth”) as an undercover FBI agent, Amy Sedaris (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Dispatch’s mother hen, Janice, and Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”) as Leon, the internal affairs investigator with a fondness for deep sea fishing.

NO ACTIVITY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle, and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. In addition to Brammall and O’Donnell, the series is executive produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows. Nina Pedrad serves as co-executive producer. As in previous seasons, O’Donnell serves as director for all eight episodes.

