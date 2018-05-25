Nice Day for a Drive Trailer: Sicario: Day of the Soldado!

Sicario: Day of the Soldado has a new trailer – emphasizing, once again, that the kid gloves are off.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado opens on June 29th.

Assassin. Soldier. Protector. Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin face-off in #SicarioMovie, watch the all-new trailer now and don’t miss on the big screen June 29th.

In SICARIO, Day of the Soldado, the series begins a new chapter. In the drug war, there are no rules – and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin’s daughter to inflame the conflict – but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate will come between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for.

Cast:

Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Catherine Keener

Directed By: Stefano Sollima

Written by: Taylor Sheridan

Based on Characters Created by: Taylor Sheridan

Produced by: Basil Iwanyk, Edward L. McDonnell, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill

Executive Producers: Ellen H. Schwartz, Richard Middleton, Erica Lee

