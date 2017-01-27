Niagara Falls To Host First Annual Elvis Festival!

Niagara Falls is set to hold the first three-day festival dedicated to Elvis Presley, the King of Rock & Roll – officially licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Among the events scheduled is an Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest preliminary round – with the winner moving on to Elvis Presley Enterprises’ Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semi-final Round in Memphis during Elvis Week 2017.

The festival will also feature The Story of Elvis – is an incredible show to celebrate Elvis’ musical career; Killer and the King is a celebration of Rock and Roll with songs by Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis, and the Memphis Gospel Hour – featuring gospel songs performed by Elvis.

The First Annual Niagara Falls Elvis Festival will run May 19th to 21st at Niagara Falls’ Greg Frewin Theater. Details follow the break.

Officially Sanctioned Elvis Festival Coming To Niagara Falls In 2017

Niagara Falls Elvis Festival to Celebrate the Music of the King of Rock and Roll

Three-day festival licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises includes live music events and Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest

Niagara Falls, ON, January 26th, 2017 – Elvis fans from around the world are invited to the first annual Niagara Falls Elvis Festival for three days of live music events honouring the life, music and fans of the King of Rock and Roll

Hosted by the Greg Frewin Theatre on May 19-21, 2017, the Festival is a premier event celebrating the music and legacy of Elvis Presley unlike any this city has ever seen.

Licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), Niagara Falls Elvis Festival will be hosting an Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest preliminary round with the winner moving on to Elvis Presley Enterprises’ Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semi-final Round in Memphis during Elvis Week 2017.

All events will take place at the Greg Frewin Theatre. Tickets are on sale at www.NiagaraFallsElvisFestival.com and the Greg Frewin Theatre box office.

Niagara Falls Elvis Festival will feature performances by some of the top Elvis Tribute Artists in the world. Scheduled to appear are Bill Cherry, the 2009 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winner and 2013 winner Dean Z who both co-star in the very successful Elvis Lives Production; Tim ‘E, an award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist; and Matt Cage, 2016 Collingwood Elvis Gospel Champion. The festival house band for all live performances will be The Casino Brothers Band, known for their performances backing many of the top rated Elvis Tribute Artists in North America.

The all-star festival line up will feature many great Elvis-themed shows. Friday’s “The Story of Elvis” is an incredible show to celebrate Elvis’ musical career. Saturday’s “Killer and the King” is a celebration of Rock and Roll with songs by Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis. Sunday’s “Memphis Gospel Hour” is a live, unplugged, acoustic event featuring four Award Winning Internationally acclaimed tribute artists singing and playing their favourite Gospel songs as recorded by Elvis, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The Elvis Tribute Artist contest will feature some of the best ETAs in the world and panel of judges with deep experience in the music and entertainment industry and Elvis Tribute competitions.

Tickets to the Friday and Saturday night shows include an after-hours party in the theatre lobby featuring live music from The Hired Hitmen.

The full festival schedule, details of all showcase acts and ticket packages are available on the official web site: https://niagarafallselvisfestival.com

ARB PRODUCTIONS

ARB Productions has produced and brokered nostalgia stage shows featuring legendary performers and tribute acts for more than 24 years and has also acted as an agent for many of these great performers.

GREG FREWIN THEATRE

The Greg Frewin Theatre remains one of Niagara Falls’ greatest attractions and is the perfect for any visitor to Niagara Falls with seating for over 600 in a Las Vegas style setting and offering a delicious buffet dinner. Greg Frewin, International Grand Champion of Magic has won every major award offered within the magic community. He has performed all over the world, from Japan to Monte Carl and has a wealth of experience performing, promoting and producing shows.

© Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. ELVIS™, ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST CONTEST and LOGO are trademarks of Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

