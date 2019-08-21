Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Returning to Thra Featurette!

On August 30th, Netflix will take us back to Thra – the world of The Dark Crystal – for a prequel series that tells the story of how the Gelflings learned of the Skeksis evil thanks to the bravery of a young Gelfling named Rian (voiced by Taron Egerton)

In this new featurette, the cast and creators discuss the series.

It’s time to return to Thra.

In this brand new behind-the-scenes video, watch the voice cast and creators discuss returning to Jim Henson’s creation almost 40 years later and getting the chance to expand and enrich this already beloved world.

From the Jim Henson Company and visionary director/EP Louis Leterrier,

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres August 30.

About the series

Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

Watch The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80148535

About The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Launch date: Friday, August 30, 2019

Director: Louis Leterrier

Executive Producers: Lisa Henson, Louis Leterrier, Halle Stanford

Co-Executive Producers: Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Blanca Lista

Producer: Ritamarie Peruggi

Line Producer: Tim Wellspring

Associate Producer: Cameron Richardson

Co-Producer: Vivian Lee

Produced By: The Jim Henson Company

Format: 10 Episodes x 1 Hour



THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE:

Twitter: @darkcrystal

Instagram: @darkcrystalofficial

Facebook: @darkcrystal



THE JIM HENSON COMPANY:

http://www.henson.com

Twitter: @hensoncompany

Instagram: @hensoncompany

Facebook: @hensoncompany

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...