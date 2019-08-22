Assassination Classroom, Pokemon and Infini-T Force Lead VIZ Media’s September Releases!

For September, VIZ Media is releasing an Assassination Classroom Box Set, a 4-movie Pokemon Blu-ray set and an Infini-T Force: The Complete Series Blu-ray set – along with the debut issues of four manga series: Cats of the Louvre, No Guns Life, The Way of the Househusband and Levius.

Details and release dates follow.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER ANIME AND MANGA RELEASES

Home Media Releases Include INFINI-T FORCE And The POKÉMON: BLACK & WHITE Movies, Along With ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM Box Set And Four Publishing Debuts

This month, science fiction fans are invited to dive into the home media release of INFINI-T FORCE, the superhero-action series that unites the four legendary heroes Gatchaman, Polimar, Casshan, and Tekkaman. All twelve episodes of the series will be available in one blu-ray set.

In partnership with The Pokémon Company International, the POKÉMON: BLACK & WHITE MOVIE COLLECTION home media release arrives with four feature films that will delight POKÉMON fans of all ages.

New publishing debuts for September kick off with the ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM COMPLETE BOX SET, which collects Yusei Matsui’s hit action comedy about a tentacled teacher with superpowers and a heart of gold.

VIZ Signature debuts for the month include CATS OF THE LOUVRE, the latest masterpiece from Eisner Award–winning creator Taiyo Matsumoto. NO GUNS LIFE is a cyberpunk series in which the protagonist’s head is replaced with a giant gun… and his memories erased. In the action-packed comedy THE WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND, a former yakuza legend desires to walk the straight and narrow. Finally, LEVIUS debuts as a complete hardcover edition of the science fiction action series about cyborg arena fighters.

New Home Media Releases for September:

INFINI-T FORCE: THE COMPLETE SERIES

Blu-ray MSRP: $44.98 U.S. / $52.99 CAN · Available September 10th

When an interdimensional attack plunges the defiant, thrill-seeking teen Emi into a city-wide assault, a band of mysterious heroes from lost worlds appears to save her. But it seems both heroes and villains have their sights on The Case, a magical object with transmutational powers, currently in Emi’s possession! Only the combined strength of Gatchaman, Casshan, Polimar and Tekkaman could be enough to stop the man known as “Z” from destroying not only Emi’s world, but countless others.

POKÉMON: BLACK & WHITE MOVIE COLLECTION

Blu-ray MSRP: $24.98 U.S. / $29.99 CAN · DVD MSRP: $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN Available September 17th

Sets each contain the following four POKÉMON animated feature films on two Blu-rays or two DVDs:

POKÉMON THE MOVIE: BLACK—VICTINI AND RESHIRAM and POKÉMON THE MOVIE: WHITE—VICTINI AND ZEKROM

When Ash and his friends enter a battle competition in Eindoak Town, they meet the Mythical Pokémon Victini, who becomes their newest friend. But disaster strikes when the misguided wanderer Damon seizes Victini for his own plans! Can Ash prove himself a hero and earn the help of the Legendary Reshiram—or Zekrom—to rescue Victini and save Eindoak Town? Two legends…and two versions of the story! Follow them both in POKÉMON THE MOVIE: BLACK—VICTINI AND RESHIRAM and POKÉMON THE MOVIE: WHITE—VICTINI AND ZEKROM! It’s twice the Pokémon adventure!

POKÉMON THE MOVIE: KYUREM VS. THE SWORD OF JUSTICE

Ash and Pikachu, along with their friends Iris and Cilan, are on a train headed to the next stop on their journey. From the train, Ash spots an injured Pokémon they don’t recognize. They’re planning a rescue when the train is attacked by the Legendary Kyurem! The Mythical Pokémon Keldeo is on a mission, to rescue its friends—Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion, the Legendary Pokémon known as the Swords of Justice—from Kyurem’s icy clutches. But Kyurem has other ideas, and when it transforms into Black Kyurem or White Kyurem for greater power, things look grim!

POKÉMON THE MOVIE: GENESECT AND THE LEGEND AWAKENED

A vast Pokémon habitat amid the hustle and bustle of the big city seems like the perfect new home for a group of five Genesect. The arrival of these Mythical Pokémon quickly becomes a problem, though: their nest threatens the city’s power supply, and they keep attacking those who approach it. When the Genesect are joined by the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo—who sympathizes due to its own origins—things only become worse, and the confrontation quickly rages out of control. Can Ash and friends stop these two powerful Pokémon before they destroy the city?

New Publishing Releases for September:

ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM COMPLETE BOX SET By Yusei Matsui

MSRP: $189.99 U.S. / $249.99 CAN · Rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens

Available September 3rd

The complete bestselling Assassination Classroom series is now available in a boldly designed, value-priced box set! Includes all 21 volumes of this unique tale of a mysterious, smiley-faced, tentacled, superpowered teacher who guides a group of misfit students to find themselves—while doing their best to assassinate him. Action-packed, hilarious, and heartwarming, this title is famous for moving fans to tears through their laughter… Includes an exclusive, full-color, mini “yearbook” filled with images of favorite characters in different art styles and contexts (previously unreleased in the English editions).

CATS OF THE LOUVRE By Taiyo Matsumoto

MSRP: $29.99 U.S. / $39.99 CAN · Rated ‘T’ for Teens

Available September 17th

The world-renowned Louvre museum in Paris contains more than just the most famous works of art in history. At night, within its darkened galleries, an unseen and surreal world comes alive—a world witnessed only by the small family of cats that lives in the attic. Until now…

NO GUNS LIFE By Tasuku Karasuma

MSRP: $12.99 U.S. / $17.99 CAN · Rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens

Available September 17th

After the war, cyborg soldiers known as the Extended were discharged. Juzo Inui is one of them, a man whose body was transformed, his head replaced with a giant gun! With no memory of his previous life—or who replaced his head and why—Inui now scratches out a living in the dark streets of the city as a Resolver, taking on cases involving the Extended.

THE WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND By Kousuke Oono

MSRP: $12.99 U.S. / $17.99 CAN · Rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens

Available September 17th

A former yakuza legend leaves it all behind to become your everyday househusband. But it’s not easy to walk away from the gangster life, and what should be mundane household tasks are anything but!

LEVIUS By Haruhisa Nakata

MSRP: $34.99 U.S. / $46.99 CAN · Rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens

Available September 17th

It’s the 19th century, and the world has entered the Era of Rebirth, recovering from the devastating flames of war. The sport of mechanical martial arts has galvanized the nations. Cybernetically augmented fighters turn their blood into steam and their bodies into brutal fighting—and killing—machines. Young Levius is one of those arena battlers, hell-bent on winning in order to simply survive.

