Netflix Reveals Cast and Titles for Black Mirror Season 4!

Netflix has announced – at the Edinburgh International TV Festival – the key cast, directors and episode titles – for the fourth season of Black Mirror. As usual, series creator Charlie Brooker has written every episode.

The biggest name is Jodie Foster – who directs an episode entitled Arkangel.

Some of the more familiar actors in season four include: Rosemary Dewitt, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson. Name directors also include David Slade, Tim Van Patten and Toby Haynes.

Season Four of Black Mirror will premiere in 2018.

Black Mirror Season 4 Episodes (in no particular order)

“Arkangel”

Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)

Director: Jodie Foster

Written by: Charlie Brooker

“USS Callister”

Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)

Director: Toby Haynes (Dr Who, Sherlock)

Written By: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges

“Crocodile”

Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)

Director: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Hang the DJ”

Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)

Director: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Metalhead”

Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs)

Director: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Black Museum”

Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders)

Director: Colm McCarthy

Written By: Charlie Brooker

