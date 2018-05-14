Netflix Renews Lost in Space!

Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a second season. The announcement video follows…

More Danger, Will Robinson. Lost in Space Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/SBEbJaKUIi — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) May 14, 2018

Netflix announced today via social media (linked here: Facebook & Twitter – above video) that Lost in Space will return for a second season.

The Netflix original series is produced by Legendary Television.

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey.

Zack Estrin, Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless serve as executive producers.

ABOUT LOST IN SPACE:

Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

On Instagram: @LostinSpace

On Twitter: @LostinSpaceTV

Lost in Space is currently available at netflix.com/lostinspace.

Like this: Like Loading...