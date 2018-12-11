In Aggretsuko, Retsuko is a 25-year-old red panda who copes with her thankless office job and daily frustrations by belting out death metal karaoke after work.

Since its premiere in 2018, Aggretsuko has become a hit, but with season two still a ways off, Netflix announces the heartwarming holiday special: Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas.

Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas (featuring a punk cover of Jingle Bells) will premiere on December 20th.

NETFLIX ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL ANIME Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas COMING DEC. 20 ON NETFLIX

LOGLINE: Retsuko's newfound obsession with posting pics on her social media account threatens to ruin her Christmas, while Haida still hopes to spend Christmas with her.

Series Launch Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Format: 1 episode (22 minutes)

Production: Fanworks

Writer & Director: Rarecho

Character design: Yeti

Opening and closing theme song: "Jingle Bells" performed by Tim Timebomb and the Interrupters

LOGLINE: Retsuko’s newfound obsession with posting pics on her social media account threatens to ruin her Christmas, while Haida still hopes to spend Christmas with her.

Series Launch Date: Dec. 20, 2018

Format: 1 episode (22 minutes)

Production: Fanworks

Writer & Director: Rarecho

Character design: Yeti

Opening and closing theme song: “Jingle Bells” performed by Tim Timebomb and the Interrupters

