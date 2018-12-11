See Mary Poppins Fly In Toronto’s CF Toronto Eaton Centre’s Dundas Atrium!

From December 10th – 23rd, Torontonian Mary Poppins fans will be able to witness Disney’s new out-of-home experience – an activation in which a life-sized Mary Poppins will fly!

Check out a preview photo of the activation below.

Mary Poppins Returns will open on December 19th.

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON IS ABOUT TO GET A LOT MORE MARY WITH WALT DISNEY STUDIOS CANADA’S FIRST-OF-ITS KIND OUT OF HOME ACTIVATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: TORONTO – DECEMBER 11, 2018

WHAT: In celebration of the new film, “Mary Poppins Returns,” Walt Disney Studios Canada invites consumers to see Mary soar in a whimsical out -of-home experience. In a first-ever “flying” activation, a life-sized Mary Poppins, surrounded by dozens of colourful umbrellas appears 55 feet in the air in CF Toronto Eaton Centre’s Dundas Atrium, for a unique advertising execution and fun photo opp for consumers.

Walt Disney Studios Canada worked in partnership with Branded Cities and Cadillac Fairview to bring to life this magical experience.

WHEN: From December 10 – 23, 2018

WHERE: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Dundas Atrium 220 Yonge Street

ABOUT THE FILM: In Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Girl on the Train”) stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.

“Mary Poppins Returns” is in theatres December 19, 2018.

#MaryPoppinsReturnsCA

