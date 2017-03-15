Netflix Announcement Video: Master of None Returns In May!

Netflix’s unique half hour series Master of None – from Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang – returns in May, with Dev (Ansari) returning from traveling abroad to tackle new challenges.

The Date Announcement video suggests that his time away might have been the calm before the storm.

Today, Aziz Ansari announced the season 2 premiere date of the Emmy award-winning Netflix original series Master of None on his social pages (Instagram, Twitter .) Season two of Master of None will premiere exclusively on Netflix Friday, May 12, 2017.

About season 2 of Master of None

After traveling abroad, Dev (Aziz Ansari) returns to New York to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.

Master of None was created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang who also serve as executive producers along with Michael Schur, Dave Becky, David Miner and Igor Srubshchik. Master of None is a Universal Television production for Netflix.

