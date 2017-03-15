Legion (FX, Wednesdays, 10/9C) – Noah Hawley’s take on Marvel Comics character David Haller – has been renewed for a second season.

The critically acclaimed series’ first season has a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh score of 93% and a Metacritic score of 82 for universal acclaim.

A new episode airs this evening.

FX Orders Season Two of Legion

Acclaimed New Drama from Emmy® and Golden Globe® Winning Creator and Executive Producer Noah Hawley Will Return In 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2017 – FX has ordered a second season of Legion, the critically acclaimed new drama series from Noah Hawley, it was announced jointly today by Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. Legion is one of the most-watched new cable dramas of the past year.

“The first season of Legion was a stunning achievement,” said Schrier. “More than a new series, Legion is a wholly original take on the super hero genre. Our thanks to Noah Hawley for taking the creative risks and shattering expectations. It’s a privilege to work again with Noah, his producing partners, the outstanding cast and our partners at Marvel Television on another season of Legion.”

“We are thrilled there will be a new season of Legion. Noah’s spectacular take on David Haller and all the other characters he brought to life makes us ache for more. We’re particularly proud of our partners at FX and the success we share on our first TV series together,” added Jeph Loeb, Executive Producer and Head of Marvel Television.

Legion returns tonight (Wednesday, March 15, 10 PM ET/PT) on FX with “Chapter 6” – David goes back to where it all started. Written by Nathaniel Halpern; directed by Hiro Murai.

Legion, based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a troubled young man who may be more than human. Diagnosed as schizophrenic as a child, David has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years. Now in his early 30s and institutionalized once again, David loses himself in the rhythm of the structured regimen of life in the hospital: breakfast, lunch, dinner, therapy, medications, sleep. David spends the rest of his time in companionable silence alongside his chatterbox friend Lenny (Aubrey Plaza), a fellow patient whose life-long drug and alcohol addiction has done nothing to quell her boundless optimism that her luck is about to change. The pleasant numbness of David’s routine is completely upended with the arrival of a beautiful and troubled new patient named Syd (Rachel Keller). Inexplicably drawn to one another, David and Syd share a startling encounter, after which David must confront the shocking possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees may actually be real.

A haunted man, David escapes from the hospital and seeks shelter with his sister Amy (Katie Aselton). But Amy’s concern for her brother is trumped by her desire to protect the picture perfect suburban life she’s built for herself. Eventually, Syd guides David to Melanie Bird (Jean Smart), a nurturing but demanding therapist with a sharp mind and unconventional methods. She and her team of specialists – Ptonomy (Jeremie Harris), Kerry (Amber Midthunder) and Cary (Bill Irwin) – open David’s eyes to an extraordinary new world of possibilities.

Hawley serves as Executive Producer, along with Lauren Shuler Donner, Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory and John Cameron. Legion is the latest project from Hawley and Cameron, two of the executive producers of the Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning FX limited series Fargo.

Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production. The second season will also return to the FOX Networks Group international channels in over 125 countries.

