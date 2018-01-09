NBC Earmarks $500,000 for High School Theater Programs!

Inspired by NBC’s new musical drama seris, Rise, NBC has committed $500,000 to support high school theater programs with the launch of R.I.S.E. (Recognizing and Inspiring Student Expression )America.

The plan is to award ten grants of $50,000 to the high schools that have an existing theatre program or a champion of theatre arts in their teaching staff in cases where a school’s theatre program was cut because of budget constraints.

Eligible high schools can submit a video up to two minutes long celebrating their theatre program and a 500-word essay explaining why their school should be awarded the grant and how they will use the $10,000 should they win.

NBC COMMITS $500,000 TO SUPPORT HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PROGRAMS WITH LAUNCH OF R.I.S.E. AMERICA

Program Inspired by NBC’s Upcoming Drama “Rise” From Executive Producer Jason Katims

Network Partners with the Educational Theatre Foundation to Provide $10,000 Grants to 50 High Schools Across the Country

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Jan. 9, 2018 – Inspired by the network’s upcoming Jason Katims drama “Rise,” which premieres Tuesday, March 13 and follows the effects a high school theatre department has on its surrounding community, NBC is launching R.I.S.E. America, a program that grants a half-million dollars to high school theatre programs across the country.

R.I.S.E. (Recognizing and Inspiring Student Expression) America will award 50 high schools a $10,000 grant that will enable them to enhance or revitalize their theatre programs. The winning schools can use the grant money to cover various critical needs, including master classes and production expenses.

To administer the grant applications and award process, NBC has partnered with the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF), an organization dedicated to shaping lives through theatre education. Eligible high schools can apply starting this morning at NBC.com/Rise. Applications will close on Tuesday, Feb. 6 with winning schools announced in March.

To view an embeddable video message from cast members Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Auli’i Cravalho and Damon J. Gillespie announcing the program, please click here.

“This program is incredibly personal to me as someone whose own life was changed by a high school theatre program,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “I wholeheartedly support the work of the ETF and have seen the effect of their initiatives on thousands of students. I’m proud that ‘Rise’ will be more than just an uplifting show about a high school drama program, but, through this initiative, will also have an impact on the lives of real students in 50 high schools.”

“From the start, I wanted to find a way to support the types of schools and students whose stories we were telling,” said Katims, who serves as executive producer and showrunner. “I couldn’t be more thrilled, or feel more passionately, about this partnership and cause. The support Bob and NBC have shown to help make a real difference for schools and theatre programs around the country shines a light on their vital importance.”

“We are honored to partner with NBC, along with Jason and the ‘Rise’ team, to support theatre education across the country. Every child in America deserves access to theatre. Theatre teaches essential skills, such as collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking, that have far-reaching positive effects on a student’s life long past high school,” said ETF President Julie Cohen Theobald. “Only 33 percent of school districts provide financial support to high school theatre programs beyond classroom instruction. This leaves an average shortfall of over $9,000 for schools to raise for their productions and educational activities.* The R.I.S.E America grants can be a life-saver for schools in underserved communities with struggling programs and a game-changer for schools with established programs, enabling them to take a major step up in excellence.”

To qualify, a high school must have an existing theatre program or a champion of theatre arts in their teaching staff in cases where a school’s theatre program was cut because of budget constraints.

Eligible high schools can submit a video up to two minutes long celebrating their theatre program and a 500-word essay explaining why their school should be awarded the grant and how they will use the $10,000 should they win. The final component is a letter of recommendation from a school principal or administrator endorsing the application.

The winning schools will be announced in March and will receive the grant funds to support their programs this calendar year.

*Results of 2017 survey of high school theatre programs conducted by the Educational Theatre Association

About “Rise”

From Jason Katims, executive producer and showrunner of “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood,” and “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school’s lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. The series is inspired by a true story, and stars Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett and Shirley Rumierk.

Jason Katims serves as executive producer and showrunner. Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez and Michelle Lee executive produce.

“Rise” is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions. It premieres on NBC on March 13at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Visit NBC.com/Rise for more information.

About the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF)

ETF provides essential financial support to enhance excellence in theatre education and to expand access to school theatre programs for every child, putting them on a more positive life path. ETF is focused on three areas: JumpStart Theatre – to create sustainable musical theatre programs where there previously were none; need-based grants to schools – to provide teaching and performance resources and equipment in under-resourced schools; and, merit and need-based grants to individuals – to nurture the next generation of theatre teachers and artists.

Like this: Like Loading...