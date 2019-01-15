Mysterio at Last Trailer: Spider-Man: Far From Home!

When Peter Parker leaves his Spider-Man suit at home while on a European class trip, he is reminded of his responsibilities by Nick Fury. Enter one of the webcrawler’s most ingenious villains, Mysterio!

And what’s going on between Happy Hogan and May Parker?

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th.

https://spidermanfarfromhome.movie

Follow Us on Social:

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderManMovie

https://www.instagram.com/SpiderManMo…

https://twitter.com/SpiderManMovie

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

#SpiderMan #PeterParker #TomHolland #JakeGyllenhaal #Zendaya #Marvel #Sony #Trailer #OfficialTrailer #SamuelLJackson #JonFavreau #CobieSmulders

Like this: Like Loading...