MEGHAN TRAINOR TO PERFORM AT “TEEN CHOICE 2018”

Lauv to Perform Hit Platinum Single “I Like Me Better”

Chris Pratt, Olivia Holt, Lauren Jauregui and Anna Kendrick Scheduled to Appear

TEEN CHOICE 2018 Airs Sunday, August 12, LIVE from the Forum on FOX

Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter and expert panelist on FOX’s THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM Meghan Trainor will perform her latest single, “Let You Be Right,” on TEEN CHOICE 2018. Additionally, Lauv will perform his hit Platinum single, “I Like Me Better.” Airing LIVE from the Forum on Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX, the choicest, star-studded, two-hour event will celebrate this year’s top teen icons in television, music, film, sports, comedy and digital.

TEEN CHOICE 2018 nominees Chris Pratt (Choice Summer Movie Star: Male; and Choice Liplock), Olivia Holt (Choice Female Hottie), Lauren Jauregui (Choice Female Hottie) and Anna Kendrick (Choice Movie Actress: Comedy; and Choice Twitter Personality) are scheduled to appear.

As previously announced, Nick Cannon will host TEEN CHOICE 2018, and Lele Pons will serve as co-host. Other performances include Khalid, who will perform a special medley of hit songs. Additional celebrity appearances include Lucy Hale, Hudson Yang, Maddie Ziegler, Nina Dobrev, Chloe Grace Moretz, Noah Cyrus, Red Gerard, Chloe Kim, Auli’i Cravalho and Jojo Siwa.

Tickets for TEEN CHOICE 2018 at the Forum are now on sale to the general public at http://bit.ly/TEENCHOICE18.

TEEN CHOICE is executive-produced by Bob Bain and Audrey Morrissey. Nick Cannon serves as a co-executive producer. “Like” TEEN CHOICE 2018 on Facebook at facebook.com/TeenChoiceAwards. Follow the action on Twitter @TeenChoiceFox and join the discussion at #teenchoice. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @teenchoicefox.

