Meet the Director: Bumblebee Featurette!

Before directing Bumblebee, Travis Knight set up his own stop-action animation studio – Laika – and turned out hits like Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings.

Bumblebee is his first live action film and Paramount Pictures has released a featurette to help us get to know the man behind the movie.

Bumblebee opens on December 21st.

With an artful balance of humor and heart, director Travis Knight brings a new perspective to the Transformers universe in Bumblebee. Watch now to get a behind-the-scenes look at the film, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, and don’t miss #BumblebeeMovie in theatres this Christmas.

DIRECTED BY

Travis Knight

PRODUCED BY

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Mark Vahradian, Chris Brigham

STARRING

Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider

Facebook Instagram Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...