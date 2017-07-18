Meet Mia – Netflix Releases Final Death Note Character Poster!

Saved the best for last…meet Mia Sutton from the Netflix original film Death Note.

Mia (Margaret Qualley, The Leftovers) is the high school girlfriend of Light Turner (Nat Wolff, above), who embarks on a crusade alongside him to rid the world of evil with the ‘Death Note.’

Death Note premieres on August 25th.

Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook, realizing it holds within it a great power; if the owner inscribes someone’s name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.

The Netflix original film is directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch, You’re Next) and stars Nat Wolff (Paper Towns), Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out), Paul Nakauchi (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), Shea Whigham (American Hustle) and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man) as the voice of Ryuk.

