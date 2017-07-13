Meet L – Netflix Releases Death Note Character Poster!

When Light Turner discovers the note that enables him to kill by entering his victims’ names into it, it’s L, a mysterious detective prodigy who is set to apprehend him.

On June 29th, Netflix released the character poster for Ryuk (above), an apple-eating demon who comes with the killer notebook. Today, the streamer has released a character poster for L.

Check! Checkmate.

Take a look at the new character art poster of “L” from the Netflix original film Death Note. In the ultimate chess match between “Light” and darkness, L is the prodigy detective behind the investigation of the serial killer known as ‘Kira.’

Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook, realizing it holds within it a great power; if the owner inscribes someone’s name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.

The Netflix original film is directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch, You’re Next) and stars Nat Wolff (Paper Towns), Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out), Paul Nakauchi (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), Shea Whigham (American Hustle) and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man) as the voice of Ryuk.

Death Note will premiere exclusively on August 25th to Netflix members worldwide.

