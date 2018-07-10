Marvel’s Infinity War Hits Home July 31st!

Wow, they are churning out these home video releases! Barely out of the theater and we can already get our mittens on one of the biggest movies of the year! Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War is coming to Digital on July 31st and the glorious physical media August 14th. Yes, there will be a 4K UHD Cinematic Edition.

This whole putting digital out 2 weeks earlier thing needs to STOP. It’s annoying as heck and not fair for people like me who want the physical copy.

The 4K Cinematic Universe Edition’s never-before-seen bonus material grants behind-the-scenes access to MCU members and features the memorable moments when characters first meet, the rationale behind some unexpected on-screen pair-ups, and a funny Super Hero gag reel. F

eaturettes explore the frighteningly powerful Thanos and two action-packed attempts to prevent his collection of all six Infinity Stones: the struggle on Titan and the massive battle in Wakanda. Deleted scenes and filmmaker commentary reveal even more on-set secrets from Marvel Studios’ monumental undertaking.

