Manga Classic Berserk Earns Deluxe Edition from Dark Horse!

Kentaro Miura’s Berserk has outraged, horrified, and delighted readers since 1989, and now the champion of adult fantasy manga is presented in a handsome embossed hardcover edition amassing the first three Berserk volumes in Kentaro Miura’s preferred 7” x 10” format, with further volumes to come to present the entire series in deluxe matching bookshelf collections.

Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 1 HC goes on sale on February 27th.

THE BEHEMOTH OF MANGA “BERSERK” TO RECEIVE DELUXE EDITIONS AT DARK HORSE

Have you Got the Guts?

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (September 19, 2018)—Kentaro Miura’s Berserk has outraged, horrified, and delighted readers since 1989, and now the champion of adult fantasy manga is presented in a handsome embossed hardcover edition amassing the first three Berserk volumes in Kentaro Miura’s preferred 7” x 10” format, with further volumes to come to present the entire series in deluxe matching bookshelf collections.

One of the most popular and long-running adult manga series ever published, Berserk has inspired hit anime TV series and feature films, video games, a trading card game, and a wide variety of toys and related products, and is the top selling series in Dark Horse history, with nearly two million copies sold and still going strong.

In addition to the Berserk Deluxe Editions, Dark Horse Manga will publish the Berserk Official Guidebook on September 19, 2018 and on April 3, 2019 the first ever Berserk light novel, Berserk: The Flame Dragon Knight, which traces the rise of the warrior Grunbeld from humble beginnings to the all-powerful Apostle who will one day face Guts in mortal combat!

Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 1 HC goes on sale February 27, 2019 and is available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic shop.

Praise for Berserk:

“One of the best manga ever conceived.” —University Press of North Georgia

”A glorious, gory fantasy epic, a truly one-of-a-kind work.” —Manga Test Drive

“The Godfather of manga.” —anime-plane

Like this: Like Loading...