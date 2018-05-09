Love Is Confusing Trailer: Alex Strangelove!

High school senior Alex Truelove (that’s his real name) has it all – the grades, the girlfriend, and the motley crew of hilarious friends. Everything is smooth sailing until Alex shares that he’s decided to part ways with his virginity – and meets Elliott, a sweet and confident gay boy who isn’t shy about his instant crush on Alex…

Alex Truelove premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 8th.

High school senior Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny) has it all – the grades, the girlfriend (Madeline Weinstein), and the motley crew of hilarious friends. Everything is smooth sailing until Alex shares that he’s decided to part ways with his virginity – and meets Elliott (Antonio Marziale), a sweet and confident gay boy who isn’t shy about his instant crush on Alex…who may or may not feel the same. Rocketed into a endearing and amusing journey of sexual and self-exploration, Alex ultimately learns that like so much of growing up, love can be confusing. And that’s okay.

Alex Strangelove, streaming June 8.

