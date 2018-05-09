The Paybacks – Superheroes Get Served!

When superheroes borrow money to finance their genetic enhancements or crime-fighting supercomputers, their debts make student loans look like I.O.U.’s! Enter the Paybacks, a repo squad composed of bankrupt former heroes here to foreclose on everybody’s secret lairs!

The Paybacks Collection collects The Paybacks Vols. 1 & 2 in a single trade paperback volume and will be in stores on August 1st.

SUPERHEROES GET SERVED!

Dark Horse Collects Donny Cates and Eliot Rahal’s Fan-Favorite “The Paybacks”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 9, 2018)—It’s time to collect! From superstar writers, Donny Cates and Eliot Rahal with stunning art by the incomparable Geoff Shaw comes The Paybacks Collection TPB. Collecting The Paybacks Vol. 1 published by Dark Horse Comics and The Paybacks Vol. 2 published by Heavy Metal, The Paybacks Collection is 224 pages of heart-pumping superhero parody at its finest!

When superheroes borrow money to finance their genetic enhancements or crime-fighting supercomputers, their debts make student loans look like I.O.U.’s! Enter the Paybacks, a repo squad composed of bankrupt former heroes here to foreclose on everybody’s secret lairs! Join writers Eliot Rahal (Quantum & Woody, Cult Classic) and Donny Cates (Thanos, Doctor Strange, Venom, Buzzkill, God Country), with stunning art by Geoff Shaw (Buzzkill, God Country), in this superhero parody that explores the idea that heroism doesn’t come cheap.

The Paybacks Collection TPB goes on sale August 01, 2018, and is available for preorder at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic book shop.

Praise for The Paybacks:

“Simply put, The Paybacks is absolutely bloody hilarious, and it’s difficult not to be drawn in by how much fun the creators seem to have with it.”—Big Comic Page

“Donny Cates and Eliot Rahal rip everything a new a-hole and had me laughing every step of the way. This book is the bastard child of Watchmen and Naked Gun, and yes, that is a huge compliment.”—Weird Science

“This is a series that you don’t want to miss out on; The Paybacks is a blast of fresh air in a genre that frequently takes itself too seriously.”—Graphic Policy

Like this: Like Loading...