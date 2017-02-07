Living Weapon Trailer: Marvel’s Iron Fist!

Long presumed dead, Danny Rand returnrs to New York City to reclaim his heritage – the powerful Rand Enterprises.

But there are other forces at play and Danny might have to choose between Rand Enterprises and his true destiny.

The first trailer for Marvel’s Iron fist was released to day. The series premieres on Netflix on March 17th.

Marvel’s Iron Fist | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix – YouTube

Billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City after being missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

