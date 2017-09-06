Literally Handcuffed to a Bed Trailer: Gerald’s Game!

Gerald and Jessie are trying to rekindle the spark in their marriage. When he dies in the middle of a sexplay game, she is left handcuffed to a bed.

Based on the Stephen King novel, Gerald’s Game stars Bruce Greenwood and Carla Gugino. It was directed by Mike Flanagan (Oculus).

Gerald's Game premieres at Fantastic Fest later this month – and will premiere on Netflix on September 29th.

Are you ready to play?













Release Date: September 29, 2017

Starring: Bruce Greenwood and Carla Gugino, with Chiara Aurelia

Directed by: Mike Flanagan

Written by: Mike Flanagan, Jeff Howard, Stephen King (based on the novel by)

Produced by: Trevor Macy, Netflix

