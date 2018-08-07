LeBron James Competition Series Million Dollar Mile Ordered By CBS!

CBS has ordered a new competition series from executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter, Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, as well as Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television.

Million Dollar Mile (working title) will challenge everyday athletes’ physical and mental toughness over the most challenging course ever designed and a group of elite athletes with one mission – stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs.

CBS has ordered MILLION DOLLAR MILE (working title), a new 10-episode high-stakes competition series that challenges everyday athletes’ physical and mental toughness like never before with an opportunity to change their lives forever.

The series comes from BIG BROTHER executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan with Fly on the Wall Entertainment and LeBron James and Maverick Carter with SpringHill Entertainment, as well as Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will oversee the project for SpringHill.

After shutting down the streets of a major city, the Million Dollar Mile course goes up! In this unprecedented television event series, contestants will have the chance to win $1,000,000 every time they run the Million Dollar Mile. Standing in their way is the most challenging course ever designed and a group of elite athletes with one mission – stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs.

“LeBron represents the epitome of strength, vision and determination – all skills one will need to complete this one-of-a-kind course where every runner has a chance to win $1,000,000,” said Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative, CBS Entertainment. “Couple that with Allison and Rich’s unrivaled skill for storytelling and game, and we feel like we have a championship-caliber team.”

“This show takes competition series to a whole new level. It’s intense, it’s entertaining and it has a twist that will have people on the edge of their seats while also creating an opportunity to change the contestants’ lives,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. “It’s exactly the type of aspirational content SpringHill Entertainment is about, and we can’t wait for people to experience it.”

“LeBron pushes the limits of what’s possible on and off the court. He sets the bar very high, and we want to bring that spirit to this show,” said Rich Meehan, CEO of Fly on the Wall Entertainment. “Our goal is to create something you’ve never seen before. From a genre-busting concept to cutting-edge challenges to a style like no other, MILLION DOLLAR MILE will push the limits of what’s possible in the unscripted genre.”

For those interested in competing on MILLION DOLLAR MILE, go to www.MDMcasting.com to apply.

LeBron James photo by Mart Cybulski/Courtesy of Universal Pictures.

