We’re the Children of Saints Trailer: Dr. Brinks & Dr. Brinks!

Estranged brother and sister, Marcus and Michelle Brinks (Scott Rodgers and Kristin Slaysman) reunite after the sudden death of their parents, a saintly pair of doctors-without-borders they barely knew and never liked. The homecoming goes haywire when the siblings choose to revel in dysfunction rather than face the grief of losing a family they thought they didn’t need.

Opens in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on August 17th

On-Demand September 4th.

“Josh Crockett’s new film starts with a plane crash and blossoms into funny, angry sibling rivalry…Yes, there’s humor in watching these self-centered siblings behave badly…. But the way grief hits the siblings slowly and unexpectedly is the true strength of this film.” —Gary M. Kramer, Salon

Directed by Josh Crockett • Starring Kristin Slaysman, Scott Rodgers, Ashley Spillers and Robert Longstreet • Written by Josh Crockett & Jonathan Pappas

Like this: Like Loading...