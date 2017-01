Into the Badlands: Season Two finds Sunny in an unusual place – slave labor – while back in the badlands, The Widow has aligned herself with Sunny’s mentor, Waldo and is making plans…

Into the Badlands returns Sunday, March 19th (10/9C). check out the trailer after the break.

Into the Badlands Season 2: ‘Justice, Redemption & Family’ Official Trailer – YouTube

Fight for justice. Fight for redemption. Fight for family. Don't miss the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, March 19 at 10/9c on AMC.

