The blurb: Broadcasting through a makeshift network of discarded televisions, Kuso is tangled up in the aftermath of Los Angeles’ worst quake nightmare. Travel between screens and between aftershocks into the twisted lives of the survived.

Make of that what you will. The trailer is a mind-melting collage of weirdness.

KUSO premieres at the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight on January 21st.

Flying Lotus – Kuso (Official Trailer) – YouTube

Brainfeeder Films presents KUSO Directed by Steve Produced by Eddie Alcazar With Iesha Coston, Zack Fox, Buttress, Shane Carpenter, Oumi Zumi, Mali Matsuda, Tim Heidecker, Hannibal Buress, Donnell Rawlings, Anders Holm, Regan Farquhar, David Firth and featuring George Clinton Original Music by Flying Lotus, Aphex Twin, Akira Yamaoka Written by Steve, David Firth, Zack Fox Trailer edited by Jonathan Keogh

Like this: Like Loading...