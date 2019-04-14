Television

Jon Favreau Teases The Mandalorian at Star Wars Celebration!

In front of a packed room, Kathleen Kennedy introduced executive producers of Disney+ series The Mandalorian, John Favreau and Dave Filoni – who proceeded to tease the heck out of the first eight-episode season of their series.

Also on hand were The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, and co-stars Gina Carano and Carl Weathers – who each talked a bit about their characters.

You can check out some character photos and watch the entire panel (except for footage that was not shown to viewers online) below.

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN.
Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN.
Greef (Carl Weathers) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN.

