Jon Favreau Teases The Mandalorian at Star Wars Celebration!

In front of a packed room, Kathleen Kennedy introduced executive producers of Disney+ series The Mandalorian, John Favreau and Dave Filoni – who proceeded to tease the heck out of the first eight-episode season of their series.

Also on hand were The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, and co-stars Gina Carano and Carl Weathers – who each talked a bit about their characters.

You can check out some character photos and watch the entire panel (except for footage that was not shown to viewers online) below.

