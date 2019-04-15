Sony Opened with the World Wide Launch of Sony Digital Cinema Premium Large-format Auditorium at Galaxy Theatres’ Las Vegas Location

Galaxy Theatres Luxury+® Boulevard Offer Movie-goers an Exceptional Experience Highlighted by a Dual Laser Projection System, Powerful Sound and Luxury Recliners.

Sony Electronics Inc. is introduced Sony Digital Cinema™, the company’s experiential premium large-format (PLF) movie theater auditorium. Working in conjunction with state-of-the-art movie theater company, Galaxy Theatres, the world’s first location debuted at their Las Vegas Boulevard Mall venue, on Thursday April 4, 2019.

Sony Digital Cinema is a new experience for PLF theaters that includes Sony’s industry-leading dual laser projection system – which provides exceptional picture quality and immersion – along with powerful sound and luxury reclining seats. The auditoriums’ high-contrast projection systems authentically bring filmmakers’ stories and vision to life with a vibrancy that matches their original intent.

As audiences demand unforgettable theatrical experiences, Sony Digital Cinema auditoriums provide a way to visually and emotionally connect and engage fans with big screen stories. The first location, at Galaxy Theatre’s deluxe Boulevard Mall site, will be the largest auditorium in the Las Vegas market, further enhancing Galaxy’s distinction as the Best Movie Theater in Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Weekly and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“This location in Las Vegas is the first in what will be a nationwide rollout of Sony Digital Cinema experiences, which will drive audiences to the movies,” said Bob Raposo, head of cinema at Sony Electronics. “Sony has the capability and tools to be involved in every aspect of a film, from capture, workflow and post-production, to film production and distribution, and experiential theater solutions. We are uniquely positioned to understand and develop products that directly impact and elevate cinemas and their audiences.”

“We strategically chose Las Vegas, a city synonymous with world-class entertainment, for the launch of our new Sony Digital Cinema auditorium at Galaxy Theatres,” explained Rafe Cohen, president of Galaxy Theatres. “We strive to exceed customers’ expectations of a best-in-class theatrical destination, from the concessions and the seating to the technology. We turned to Sony, a company known for quality and excellence, to create a first of its kind Sony Digital Cinema auditorium that is sure to make our Boulevard Mall location a destination for those seeking the best cinematic experience on every level.”

For more than a decade, Sony has been working with many of the world’s biggest and most prestigious theater chains, as well as small independent circuits and art house cinemas to provide exceptional products, service and support that re-invent the movie-going experience. Robust offerings include 4K, laser, lamp, HDR, 2D and 3D projection technology options. Sony solutions provide the flexibility requested by theaters, and the superb image quality and natural color reproduction that enhances audience engagement.

