Jeff Daniels To Star In The Looming Tower!

Hulu announced today that Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom, The Martian, Steve Jobs) has been cast to star in Hulu’s original new drama series The Looming Tower.

Based on Lawrence Wright’s exposé, The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda – looking at how interdepartmental rivalry between the FBI and CIA may have played an inadvertent role in the success of the 9/11 attacks.

