What would happen if it could be proved that the afterlife existed? Would people be killing themselves to get in?

That’s the premise of The Discovery – starring Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough and Robert Redford – premiering on Netflix on March 31st. Check out the trailer after the break.

The Discovery | Teaser Trailer [HD] | Trailer – YouTube

One year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, millions around the world have ended their own lives in order to “get there”. A man and woman fall in love while coming to terms with their own tragic pasts and the true nature of the afterlife. Coming to Netflix March 31.

Like this: Like Loading...