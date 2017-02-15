It’s Always Sunny In Virtual Reality!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is going full, immersive VR with a scripted narrative, Project Badass.

Evel Knievel? Please. In “Project Badass” in VR, you hop on the back of Mac’s motorbike and prepare to make history, speeding through smoke and off a ramp into the bosom of the Atlantic Ocean. When the stunt goes awry, will you and Mac survive? Hold your breath, bitches!

Project Badass premieres on the same day It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns with an all-new episode featuring a hilarious and epic VR storyline: "PTSDee" (Wednesday, February 15 at 10 PM ET/PT on FXX).

Sunny Gang Takes Virtual Reality To Next Level With Fully Scripted Narrative VR Experience

“Project Badass” Motorcycle Stunt Puts Fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia At Center of The Action

Goes Live on February 15, Viewable On FXNetworks.com and In Full Immersive VR Via The Jaunt VR App

LOS ANGELES, February 15, 2017 –The gang from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is offering fans the ride of their life with a scripted narrative VR experience from a comedy series. “Project Badass,” a four-minute VR episode that goes live February 15, uses never-before-seen footage to take viewers on an ultimate motorcycle stunt.

Viewers can go to www.fxnetworks.com/projectbadass to watch a 360-degree experience of “Project Badass,” as well as learn how to download the Jaunt VR App to watch on every major phone and VR headset, including Oculus, Samsung Gear V and Google cardboard devices.

“Project Badass” premieres on the same day It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns with an all-new episode featuring a hilarious and epic VR storyline: “PTSDee” (Wednesday, February 15 at 10 PM ET/PT on FXX) – After finding out she’s a male stripper’s “rock bottom,” Dee goes on a mission to prove she’s the best thing that ever happened to him. Dennis takes over for the stripper with the help of his bag boy, Charlie. Meanwhile, Mac and Frank get sucked into a VR war game that causes Mac to develop his own case of PTSD. Written by Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney; Directed by Jamie Babbit.

Sunny’s Season 12 is off to a great start as the first five episodes represent the five most-watched original telecasts in FXX history in Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers on a Live+3 basis. So far this season, Sunny is averaging 1.2 million Adults 18-49, a +21% increase over Season 11, and 1.45 million Total Viewers, a +20% increase over the previous season.

With Season 12, The Gang returns to Paddy’s Pub with Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito). This season, the gang goes to a waterpark, deals with a Wolf Cola PR nightmare, and actually spends a whole day tending bar!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was created by Rob McElhenney. He also serves as executive producer along with Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Scott Marder and David Hornsby. The show is produced by FX Productions.

About Jaunt Inc.

Jaunt is pioneering the future of creative storytelling through cinematic virtual reality. Founded in 2013, Jaunt is the leading developer of the hardware, software, tools, and applications to enable cinematic VR and put the power of virtual reality in the hands of today’s best content creators. Jaunt works with leading creatives – from brands to artists to filmmakers – to create cutting-edge content accessible across all devices and platforms.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the company also maintains a presence in Los Angeles, CA through its studio arm, Jaunt Studios; a European business office in London; and an engineering and development office in Amsterdam. In 2016, Jaunt established Shanghai-based Jaunt China, a VR company formed in partnership with Shanghai Media Group (SMG) and China Media Capital (CMC). Collectively, Jaunt produces branded and original VR content for audiences worldwide. Join @JauntVR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Jaunt’s investors include The Walt Disney Company, Evolution Media Partners, China Media Capital, Highland Capital Partners, Google Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Axel Springer, ProSiebenSat.1 SE, The Madison Square Garden Company, Peter Gotcher, Blake Krikorian, and Sky (corporate.sky.com). Experience more at www.jauntvr.com.

