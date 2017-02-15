Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran Among Performers Announced for 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Big Sean join the previously announced Bruno Mars as performers at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The fourth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will air live on TBS, TNT and TruTV on Sunday, March 5th.

The fan-fueled fourth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 5, will feature live performances and first-time duets and collaborations by today’s biggest artists, includingÂ Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers,Â Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Big Sean, who join previously announced performer Bruno Mars.

Hosted byÂ Ryan Seacrest,Â host of On Air with Ryan Seacrest, his market-topping #1 nationally syndicated LA morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as a nationally syndicated Top 40 radio show, the event will air live on Turner’s TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the historic Forum in Los Angeles and will broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio digital music platform.

“The biggest artists in music show up each year,” said Seacrest. “iHeartRadio reaches hundreds of millions of people across the country every day, so this is an opportunity for the fans to have a voice in who’s the best and brightest, and the artists, in turn to show their appreciation. It’s always a lively celebration and an evening of special performances and appearances.”

“2016 was an incredible year in music and the iHeartRadio Music Awards will not only recognize the amazing artists of the past 12 months, but celebrate their success, creativity and innovation,” said Tom Poleman, President of National Programming Group for iHeartMedia. “As a pop culture icon, Ryan Seacrest is a known champion of great music across our radio stations nationwide. We’re thrilled to have him as our master of ceremonies.”

“This is the one night where fans can not only hear the songs that defined the last year in music, but also discover what is coming right out,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “This will be a night of live performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations that will carry fans into the new year of music.”

Nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 4.Â Drake leads nominees with 12 nominations, including Male Artist of the Year, while The Chainsmokers received 11 nominations, including the inaugural Best New Pop Artist category. Other artists who have received multiple nominations includeÂ Rihanna, twenty one pilots, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, BeyoncÃ©, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia.

This year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature new awards for Producer of the Year, Label of the Year and Best Music Video, as well as individual awards in music’s biggest genres for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru ImprezaÂ®.

Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army presented by Taco BellÂ®, Best Lyrics, Best Collaboration, Best Cover Song, Best Song from a Movie and the first-ever Best Music Video, Social Star and Best Underground Alternative Band awards. Social voting for the Social Star Award and Best Fan Army Award presented by Taco Bell began through iHeartRadio’s social sites and in the iHeartRadio app on January 3,Â while social voting for all other categories began on January 4.Â Voting will close on February 24, with voting for the Social Star Award and the Best Fan Army Award presented by Taco Bell continuing through the evening of the awards on March 5.Â Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Category finalists (by alphabetical order) are:

Song of the Year

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” â€“ Justin Timberlake

“Cheap Thrills” â€“ Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“One Dance” â€“ Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

“Stressed Out” â€“ twenty one pilots

Female Artist of the Year

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Coldplay

DNCE

Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers

twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

“Bored to Death” â€“ blink-182

“Dark Necessities” â€“ Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Heathens” â€“ twenty one pilots

“Ride” â€“ twenty one pilots

“Trouble” â€“ Cage The Elephant

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

blink-182

Cage The Elephant

Coldplay

The Strumbellas

twenty one pilots

Rock Song of the Year

“Bang Bang” â€“ Green Day

“Dark Necessities” â€“ Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Take Me Down” â€“ The Pretty Reckless

“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” â€“ Volbeat

“The Sound Of Silence” â€“ Disturbed

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Volbeat

Country Song of the Year

“Church Bells” â€“ Carrie Underwood

“Snapback” â€“ Old Dominion

“Somewhere On A Beach” â€“ Dierks Bentley

“T-Shirt” â€“ Thomas Rhett

“You Should Be Here” â€“ Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year

“Closer” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Cold Water” â€“ Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MÃ˜

“Don’t Let Me Down” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” â€“ Mike Posner

“Let Me Love You” â€“ DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Flume

Major Lazer

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“All The Way Up” â€“ Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infared

“Controlla” â€“ Drake

“For Free” â€“ DJ Khaled featuring Drake

“One Dance” â€“ Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

“Panda” â€“ Desiigner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Desiigner

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year

“Exchange” â€“ Bryson Tiller

“Needed Me” â€“ Rihanna

“No Limit” â€“ Usher featuring Young Thug

“Sorry” â€“ BeyoncÃ©

“Work” â€“ Rihanna featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year

BeyoncÃ©

Bryson Tiller

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Usher

Latin Song of the Year

“Ay Mi Dios” â€“ IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal

“De Pies A Cabeza” â€“ Mana featuring Nicky Jam

“Duele El Corazon” â€“ Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin

“La Carretera” â€“ Prince Royce

“Ya Me EnterÃ©” â€“ Reik featuring Nicky Jam

Latin Artist of the Year

Enrique Iglesias

J Balvin

Nicky Jam

Prince Royce

Yandel

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Amor Del Bueno” â€“ Calibre 50

“Cicatrices” â€“ Regulo Caro

“Me EstÃ¡ Gustando” â€“ Banda Los Recoditos

“Â¿Por QuÃ© Terminamos?” â€“ Gerardo Ortiz

“Solo Con Verte” â€“ Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio LizÃ¡rraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda El Recodo de Cruz LizÃ¡rraga

Banda Los Recoditos

Calibre 50

Gerardo Ortiz

Remmy Valenzuela

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist (New Category)

Foals

Kaleo

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Red Sun Rising

The Strumbellas

Best New Country Artist (New Category)

Chris Lane

Chris Stapleton

Granger Smith

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Best New Hip-Hop Artist (New Category)

Chance The Rapper

Desiigner

D.R.A.M.

Kent Jones

Kevin Gates

Best New Latin Artist (New Category)

Carlos Rivera

Christian Daniel

CNCO

IAmChino

Sofia Reyes

Best New R&B Artist (New Category)

Belly

Bryson Tiller

Dreezy

Kayla Brianna

Ro James

Best New Regional Mexican Artist (New Category)

Adriel Favela

Banda Los Sebastianes

Cheyo Carrillo

Joss Favela

La SÃ©ptima Banda

Best New Pop Artist (New Category)

Alessia Cara

Daya

Lukas Graham

The Chainsmokers

ZAYN

Producer of the Year (New Category)

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Mike Elizondo

The Chainsmokers

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)

“7 Years” â€“ Lukas Graham

“Came Here to Forget” â€“ Blake Shelton

“Cheap Thrills” â€“ Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Heathens” â€“ twenty one pilots

“Love Yourself” â€“ Justin Bieber

“Scars To Your Beautiful” â€“ Alessia Cara

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” â€“ Adele

“Too Good” â€“ Drake featuring Rihanna

“You Should Be Here” â€“ Cole Swindell

Best Collaboration (Socially Voted Category)

“Cheap Thrills” â€“ Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Closer” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Don’t Let Me Down” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“This Is What You Came For” â€“ Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

“Work” â€“ Rihanna featuring Drake

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category)

“All I Ask” â€“ Bruno Mars

“Ex’s and Oh’s” â€“ Fifth Harmony

“Fast Car” â€“ Justin Bieber

“Hands to Myself” â€“ DNCE

“Here” â€“ Shawn Mendes

“How Will I Know” â€“ Ariana Grande

“Love on the Brain” â€“ Kelly Clarkson

“Purple Rain” â€“ Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple

“Sound of Silence” â€“ Disturbed

“Too Good” â€“ Zara Larsson

Best Song from a Movie (Socially Voted Category)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” â€“ Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

“Falling for You” â€“ Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones’s Baby)

“Girls Talk Boys” â€“ 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)

“Heathens” â€“ twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)

“Just Like Fire” â€“ P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Best Music Video (New Socially Voted Category)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” â€“ Justin Timberlake

“Don’t Let Me Down” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“Formation” â€“ BeyoncÃ©

“Hasta El Amanecer” â€“ Nicky Jam

“Heathens” â€“ twenty one pilots

“Hymn for the Weekend” â€“ Coldplay

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” â€“ Mike Posner

“Pillowtalk” â€“ ZAYN

“Side to Side” â€“ Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

“This Is What You Came For” â€“ Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

“Work” â€“ Rihanna featuring Drake

“Work From Home” â€“ Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Underground Alternative Band: (New Socially Voted Category)

Hey Violet

Pierce the Veil

PVRIS

Sleeping With Sirens

Tonight Alive

Social Star Award (New Socially Voted Category)

Alex Aiono from YouTube

Baby Ariel from Musical.ly

Emma McGann from YouNow

Hailey Knox from YouNow

Jack and Jack from Snapchat

Jacob Sartorius from Musical.ly

Marcus Perez from Facebook

Steph Clavin from Instagram

Todrick Hall from YouTube

xYego from Smule

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell (Socially Voted Category)

5 Seconds of Summer â€“ 5SOSFam

Ariana Grande â€“ Arianators

BeyoncÃ© â€“ Beyhive

Britney Spears â€“ Britney Army

Demi Lovato â€“ Lovatics

Fifth Harmony â€“ Harmonizers

Justin Bieber â€“ Beliebers

Katy Perry â€“ KatyCats

Lady Gaga â€“ Little Monsters

Rihanna â€“ Rihanna Navy

Selena Gomez â€“ Selenators

Shawn Mendes â€“ Mendes Army

twenty one pilots â€“ #twentyonepilots

Proud partners of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards include BiorÃ©Â® Skincare, Chase, Coors LightÂ®, ICE BREAKERS, Taco Bell, the all-new 2017 Subaru ImprezaÂ® and T-Mobile.

The awards are produced by iHeartMedia and Den of Thieves.Â Executive Producers for iHeartMedia are John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Lee Rolontz.

