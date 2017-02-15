Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran Among Performers Announced for 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Big Sean join the previously announced Bruno Mars as performers at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The fourth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will air live on TBS, TNT and TruTV on Sunday, March 5th.
Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett,
Noah Cyrus and Big Sean to Join Already Announced Performer Bruno Mars at
The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Ryan Seacrest to Host 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Sunday March 5, Live on TBS, TNT and truTV
The fan-fueled fourth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 5, will feature live performances and first-time duets and collaborations by today’s biggest artists, includingÂ Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers,Â Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Big Sean, who join previously announced performer Bruno Mars.
Hosted byÂ Ryan Seacrest,Â host of On Air with Ryan Seacrest, his market-topping #1 nationally syndicated LA morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as a nationally syndicated Top 40 radio show, the event will air live on Turner’s TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the historic Forum in Los Angeles and will broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio digital music platform.
“The biggest artists in music show up each year,” said Seacrest. “iHeartRadio reaches hundreds of millions of people across the country every day, so this is an opportunity for the fans to have a voice in who’s the best and brightest, and the artists, in turn to show their appreciation. It’s always a lively celebration and an evening of special performances and appearances.”
“2016 was an incredible year in music and the iHeartRadio Music Awards will not only recognize the amazing artists of the past 12 months, but celebrate their success, creativity and innovation,” said Tom Poleman, President of National Programming Group for iHeartMedia. “As a pop culture icon, Ryan Seacrest is a known champion of great music across our radio stations nationwide. We’re thrilled to have him as our master of ceremonies.”
“This is the one night where fans can not only hear the songs that defined the last year in music, but also discover what is coming right out,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “This will be a night of live performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations that will carry fans into the new year of music.”
Nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 4.Â Drake leads nominees with 12 nominations, including Male Artist of the Year, while The Chainsmokers received 11 nominations, including the inaugural Best New Pop Artist category. Other artists who have received multiple nominations includeÂ Rihanna, twenty one pilots, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, BeyoncÃ©, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia.
This year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature new awards for Producer of the Year, Label of the Year and Best Music Video, as well as individual awards in music’s biggest genres for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist presented by the all-new 2017 Subaru ImprezaÂ®.
Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army presented by Taco BellÂ®, Best Lyrics, Best Collaboration, Best Cover Song, Best Song from a Movie and the first-ever Best Music Video, Social Star and Best Underground Alternative Band awards. Social voting for the Social Star Award and Best Fan Army Award presented by Taco Bell began through iHeartRadio’s social sites and in the iHeartRadio app on January 3,Â while social voting for all other categories began on January 4.Â Voting will close on February 24, with voting for the Social Star Award and the Best Fan Army Award presented by Taco Bell continuing through the evening of the awards on March 5.Â Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
Category finalists (by alphabetical order) are:
Song of the Year
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” â€“ Justin Timberlake
“Cheap Thrills” â€“ Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“One Dance” â€“ Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
“Stressed Out” â€“ twenty one pilots
Female Artist of the Year
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Sia
Male Artist of the Year
Drake
Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Coldplay
DNCE
Florida Georgia Line
The Chainsmokers
twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
“Bored to Death” â€“ blink-182
“Dark Necessities” â€“ Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Heathens” â€“ twenty one pilots
“Ride” â€“ twenty one pilots
“Trouble” â€“ Cage The Elephant
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
blink-182
Cage The Elephant
Coldplay
The Strumbellas
twenty one pilots
Rock Song of the Year
“Bang Bang” â€“ Green Day
“Dark Necessities” â€“ Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Take Me Down” â€“ The Pretty Reckless
“The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” â€“ Volbeat
“The Sound Of Silence” â€“ Disturbed
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Volbeat
Country Song of the Year
“Church Bells” â€“ Carrie Underwood
“Snapback” â€“ Old Dominion
“Somewhere On A Beach” â€“ Dierks Bentley
“T-Shirt” â€“ Thomas Rhett
“You Should Be Here” â€“ Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year
“Closer” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Cold Water” â€“ Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MÃ˜
“Don’t Let Me Down” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” â€“ Mike Posner
“Let Me Love You” â€“ DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Flume
Major Lazer
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“All The Way Up” â€“ Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infared
“Controlla” â€“ Drake
“For Free” â€“ DJ Khaled featuring Drake
“One Dance” â€“ Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
“Panda” â€“ Desiigner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Desiigner
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year
“Exchange” â€“ Bryson Tiller
“Needed Me” â€“ Rihanna
“No Limit” â€“ Usher featuring Young Thug
“Sorry” â€“ BeyoncÃ©
“Work” â€“ Rihanna featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year
BeyoncÃ©
Bryson Tiller
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Usher
Latin Song of the Year
“Ay Mi Dios” â€“ IAmChino featuring Pitbull, Yandel and El Chacal
“De Pies A Cabeza” â€“ Mana featuring Nicky Jam
“Duele El Corazon” â€“ Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin
“La Carretera” â€“ Prince Royce
“Ya Me EnterÃ©” â€“ Reik featuring Nicky Jam
Latin Artist of the Year
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Prince Royce
Yandel
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Amor Del Bueno” â€“ Calibre 50
“Cicatrices” â€“ Regulo Caro
“Me EstÃ¡ Gustando” â€“ Banda Los Recoditos
“Â¿Por QuÃ© Terminamos?” â€“ Gerardo Ortiz
“Solo Con Verte” â€“ Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio LizÃ¡rraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda El Recodo de Cruz LizÃ¡rraga
Banda Los Recoditos
Calibre 50
Gerardo Ortiz
Remmy Valenzuela
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist (New Category)
Foals
Kaleo
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Red Sun Rising
The Strumbellas
Best New Country Artist (New Category)
Chris Lane
Chris Stapleton
Granger Smith
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Best New Hip-Hop Artist (New Category)
Chance The Rapper
Desiigner
D.R.A.M.
Kent Jones
Kevin Gates
Best New Latin Artist (New Category)
Carlos Rivera
Christian Daniel
CNCO
IAmChino
Sofia Reyes
Best New R&B Artist (New Category)
Belly
Bryson Tiller
Dreezy
Kayla Brianna
Ro James
Best New Regional Mexican Artist (New Category)
Adriel Favela
Banda Los Sebastianes
Cheyo Carrillo
Joss Favela
La SÃ©ptima Banda
Best New Pop Artist (New Category)
Alessia Cara
Daya
Lukas Graham
The Chainsmokers
ZAYN
Producer of the Year (New Category)
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Mike Elizondo
The Chainsmokers
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)
“7 Years” â€“ Lukas Graham
“Came Here to Forget” â€“ Blake Shelton
“Cheap Thrills” â€“ Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Heathens” â€“ twenty one pilots
“Love Yourself” â€“ Justin Bieber
“Scars To Your Beautiful” â€“ Alessia Cara
“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” â€“ Adele
“Too Good” â€“ Drake featuring Rihanna
“You Should Be Here” â€“ Cole Swindell
Best Collaboration (Socially Voted Category)
“Cheap Thrills” â€“ Sia featuring Sean Paul
“Closer” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“Don’t Let Me Down” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“This Is What You Came For” â€“ Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
“Work” â€“ Rihanna featuring Drake
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category)
“All I Ask” â€“ Bruno Mars
“Ex’s and Oh’s” â€“ Fifth Harmony
“Fast Car” â€“ Justin Bieber
“Hands to Myself” â€“ DNCE
“Here” â€“ Shawn Mendes
“How Will I Know” â€“ Ariana Grande
“Love on the Brain” â€“ Kelly Clarkson
“Purple Rain” â€“ Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple
“Sound of Silence” â€“ Disturbed
“Too Good” â€“ Zara Larsson
Best Song from a Movie (Socially Voted Category)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” â€“ Justin Timberlake (Trolls)
“Falling for You” â€“ Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones’s Baby)
“Girls Talk Boys” â€“ 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)
“Heathens” â€“ twenty one pilots (Suicide Squad)
“Just Like Fire” â€“ P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Best Music Video (New Socially Voted Category)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” â€“ Justin Timberlake
“Don’t Let Me Down” â€“ The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“Formation” â€“ BeyoncÃ©
“Hasta El Amanecer” â€“ Nicky Jam
“Heathens” â€“ twenty one pilots
“Hymn for the Weekend” â€“ Coldplay
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” â€“ Mike Posner
“Pillowtalk” â€“ ZAYN
“Side to Side” â€“ Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
“This Is What You Came For” â€“ Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
“Work” â€“ Rihanna featuring Drake
“Work From Home” â€“ Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Underground Alternative Band: (New Socially Voted Category)
Hey Violet
Pierce the Veil
PVRIS
Sleeping With Sirens
Tonight Alive
Social Star Award (New Socially Voted Category)
Alex Aiono from YouTube
Baby Ariel from Musical.ly
Emma McGann from YouNow
Hailey Knox from YouNow
Jack and Jack from Snapchat
Jacob Sartorius from Musical.ly
Marcus Perez from Facebook
Steph Clavin from Instagram
Todrick Hall from YouTube
xYego from Smule
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell (Socially Voted Category)
5 Seconds of Summer â€“ 5SOSFam
Ariana Grande â€“ Arianators
BeyoncÃ© â€“ Beyhive
Britney Spears â€“ Britney Army
Demi Lovato â€“ Lovatics
Fifth Harmony â€“ Harmonizers
Justin Bieber â€“ Beliebers
Katy Perry â€“ KatyCats
Lady Gaga â€“ Little Monsters
Rihanna â€“ Rihanna Navy
Selena Gomez â€“ Selenators
Shawn Mendes â€“ Mendes Army
twenty one pilots â€“ #twentyonepilots
Proud partners of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards include BiorÃ©Â® Skincare, Chase, Coors LightÂ®, ICE BREAKERS, Taco Bell, the all-new 2017 Subaru ImprezaÂ® and T-Mobile.
The awards are produced by iHeartMedia and Den of Thieves.Â Executive Producers for iHeartMedia are John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Lee Rolontz.
For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content visitÂ iHeartRadio.com/awardsÂ or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Google+.
About iHeartMedia
With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over 85 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leader in multiplatform connections, it also serves over 150 local markets through 858 owned radio stations, and the company’s radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, HD digital radio, satellite radio, on the Internet atÂ iHeartRadio.comÂ and on the company’s radio station websites, on the iHeartRadio mobile app, in enhanced auto dashes, on tablets, wearables and smartphones, and on gaming consoles.
iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s digital radio platform, is the fastest growing digital audio service in the U.S. and offers users thousands of live radio stations, personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed artist and the top podcasts and personalities. With over a billion downloads, iHeartRadio reached 95 million registered users faster than any other radio or digital music service and even faster than Facebook.
iHeartMedia’s platforms include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital and social media, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (OTCBB: IHRT). VisitÂ iHeartMedia.comÂ for more company information.