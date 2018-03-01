It Comes Up – Behind the Scenes: Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2!

‘What are you? How did you end up like this? Are you going to kill me?’ Jessica Jones reiterates questions she’s most asked in a flat, disinterested voice.

This new behind-the-scenes look at Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season Two explores the characters – their growth/lack of same, and their attempts to find their place in the world – not in terms of superherodom, but as people.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season Two premieres on Netflix on International Women’s Day, Thursday, March 8th.

Go behind the scenes of Marvel’s Jessica Jones with stars Krysten Ritter, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg in this action-packed preview of the long-awaited second season. There’s more to Jessica’s story, and it takes a talented group of women on- and off-camera to do it justice.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones returns for its second season on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2018 on Netflix.

About Marvel’s Jessica Jones:

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after taking down her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is joined by an incredible returning cast that includes Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) and new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez, among others.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix is Executive Produced by series Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg (“Twilight”, “Dexter”), Raelle Tucker (“True Blood”), Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil”, “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil”, “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television.

