Dark Horse Announces Release Date for First Mysticons Graphic Novel!

When the animated series Mysticons premiered in 2017, Dark Horse and the show’s production company, Nelvana, announced a publishing agreement to produce a series of graphic novels based on the show.

Dark Horse will release Myticons Vol. 1 – a contemporary urban fantasy about four girls from different walks of life who are transformed into the legendary Mysticons – on August 8th It is available now for pre-orders.

ECCC 2018: DARK HORSE AND NELVANA REVEAL DETAILS FROM UPCOMING “MYSTICONS” SERIES

Kate Leth, Megan Levens, and Marissa Louise Reunite For Fantastical New Series

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 1, 2018)—In May 2017, Dark Horse and Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana announced a publishing agreement to produce a series of graphic novels based on Nelvana’s original animated action series, Mysticons. Today, the partners are excited to reveal details from the upcoming graphic novel series! Dark Horse’s Spell on Wheels creative team, writer Kate Leth (Patsy Walker aka Hellcat!), artist Megan Levens (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and colorist Marissa Louise (Wonder Woman Annual), joins forces once again to bring more empowering female characters to life!

The second season of Mysticons recently premiered on Nickelodeon’s Nicktoons in the U.S. and Corus’ YTV network in Canada will follow suit on April 8, following a successful first season launch in August 2017. On YouTube, the series has surpassed 4.1 million views of its short form content. Dark Horse joins an array of previously announced Mysticons partners including Playmates Toys (Master Toy), The Topps Company (Trading Cards and Confectionery) and MacMillan Publishers (Novels).

Mysticons Volume One is a contemporary urban fantasy about four girls from different walks of life who are transformed into the legendary Mysticons! In Arkayna, Zarya, Emerald, and Piper’s first adventure, the girls investigate evil biker twins who have been stealing and using magic to keep first place in a deadly drag racing circuit, causing mayhem on the streets of Drake City. It’s up to the Mysticons to work together to save their city!

Mysticons Volume One goes on sale August 8, 2018, and is available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop. This 80-page original graphic novel retails for $10.99.

About Dark Horse :

For more than thirty years, Dark Horse Comics has proven to be a solid example of how integrity and innovation can help broaden a unique storytelling medium and establish a small, homegrown company as an industry giant. Founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson, the company is known for the progressive and creator-friendly atmosphere it provides for writers and artists. In addition to publishing comics from top talent, such as Eric Powell, Mike Mignola, Geof Darrow, Brian Wood, Gail Simone, Stan Sakai, and Guillermo del Toro, and comics legends, such as Will Eisner, Milo Manara, Kazuo Koike, Neil Gaiman, and Frank Miller, Dark Horse has developed its own successful properties, such as The Mask, Ghost, X, and Barb Wire. Its successful line of comics, manga, and products based on popular properties includes Dragon Age, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Aliens, Conan, Tomb Raider, The Legend of Zelda, Halo, The Witcher, Game of Thrones, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Today, Dark Horse Comics is the largest independent comic book publisher in the US and is recognized as one of the world’s leading entertainment publishers.

About Nelvana:

Nelvana is Canada’s premier animation company and a world-leading producer and distributor of children’s content. Nelvana has delighted audiences around the globe for more than 40 years with a vast library of more than 4,000 episodes from original, award-winning series like Babar and Franklin. Nelvana’s content is distributed in more than 160 countries worldwide and broadcast across Corus Entertainment’s suite of leading kids networks.

Nelvana Enterprises, the global licensing and merchandising arm of Nelvana, manages the organization’s portfolio of in-house and third-party brands with offices in Toronto and Paris. Nelvana Studio, with offices in Toronto and Montreal, employs more than 300 Canadian artists working with local and international producers to create premium children’s content for a global stage.

For more information, visit www.nelvana.com.

Like this: Like Loading...