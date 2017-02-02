ABC and Freeform Take Ten Series to aTVfest!

ABC and Freeform are taking ten series to SCAD’s aTVfest in Atlanta.

aTVfest is an international event where attendees discover the latest in design creativity and innovation and media production.

The ten series the networks are taking to aTV fest are: ABC’s American Crime, The Catch, Imaginary Mary, Once Upon a Time, Quantico, Scandal and When We Rise (pictured above) and Freeform’s Beyond, Switched at Birth and Shadowhunters.

Panel details follow.

This February 2-4, both ABC and Freeform take the stage at SCAD’s (Savannah College of Art and Design) aTVfest, an international event where attendees discover the latest in design creativity and innovation and media production, with ten series.

Thursday, February 2:

4:30 PM “Once Upon a Time” screening of episode 611, “Tougher Than the Rest,” followed by a panel with creators and executive producers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz and Jennifer Morrison (Emma Swan) and Colin O’Donoghue (Captain Hook). Moderated by TV Guide’s West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman.

Friday, February 3:

NOON “Switched at Birth” screening of episode 5002 “This Has to Do With Me.” The panelists will include executive producer Lizzy Weiss, D.W. Moffett (John Kennish), Lea Thompson (Kathryn Kennish) and guest star Sharon Pierre-Louis (Iris). Moderated by TV Guide’s West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman.

2:30 PM “American Crime” screening of episode 301, “Season Three: Episode One,” followed by a Q&A session with executive producer Michael McDonald and cast members Mickaëlle X. Bizet (Gabrielle Durand), Richard Cabral (Isaac Castillo), Connor Jessup (Coy Henson), Benito Martinez (Luis Salazar) and Ana Mulvoy-Ten (Shae Reese). Debra Birnbaum (Variety Executive Editor) to moderate.

4:30 PM “Beyond” screening of episode 107, “The Hour of the Wolf.” The panelists will include executive producer Adam Nussdorf and cast members Burkely Duffield (Holden Matthews), Jonathan Whitesell (Luke Matthews), Romy Rosemont (Diane Matthews) and recurring guest star Eden Brolin (Charlie). Damian Holbrook (TV Guide editor) to moderate.

4:30 PM “Imaginary Mary” screening of episode 100, “Pilot,” and episode 101, “The Mom Seal,” followed by a Q&A session with executive producers David Guarascio and Patrick Osborne and cast members Jenna Elfman (Alice) and Stephen Schneider (Ben). Kim Roots (TV Line) to moderate.

7:00 PM “Scandal” screening of episode 603, “Fates Worse than Death,” followed by a Q&A session with cast members Joshua Malina (David Rosen), Joe Morton (Eli Pope), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene) and Cornelius Smith Jr. (Marcus Walker). Damian Holbrook (TV Guide editor) to moderate.

8:30 PM “When We Rise” screening of Part I followed by a Q&A session with actors Jonathan Majors (Young Ken Jones) and Emily Skeggs (Young Roma Guy). Moderated by TV Guide’s West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman.

Saturday, February 4

3:30 PM “Shadowhunters” screening of episode 206, “Iron Sisters.” The panelists will include executive producers Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer and Katherine McNamara (Clary Fray), and recurring guest star Alisha Wainwright (Maia Roberts). Damian Holbrook (TV Guide editor) to moderate.

5:30 PM “Quantico” screening of episode 211, “ZRTORCH,” followed by a Q&A session with actors Johanna Braddy (Shelby Wyatt), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Will Olsen), David Lim (Sebastian Chen) and Pearl Thusi (Dayana Mampasi). Debra Birnbaum (Variety Executive Editor) to moderate.

6:00 PM “The Catch” screening of episode 201, “The New Deal,” followed by a Q&A session with executive producer Allan Heinberg and actors Mireille Enos (Alice Vaughan), Jay Hayden (Danny Yoon), Rose Rollins (Valerie Anderson), Gina Torres (Agent Justine Diaz) and Sonya Walger (Margot Bishop). Moderated by TV Guide’s West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman.

