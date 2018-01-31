Insane Trailer: Unsane!

A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear–but is it real or is it a product of her delusion?

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming psychological horror-thriller UNSANE. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film stars Claire Foy, Juno Temple, and Aimee Mullins!

UNSANE

Thriller

Release: March 23, 2018

Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

Writers: Jonathan Bernstein, James Greer

Cast: Claire Foy, Juno Temple, Aimee Mullins

SYNOPSIS

A young woman leaves her hometown to escape a troubled past and begin a new job. But when she is involuntarily committed to a mental institution she is confronted by her greatest fear — but is it real or just her delusion? With seemingly no-one ready to believe her and the authorities unable or unwilling to help, she must confront her fears head on. With twisting perspectives and a shocking narrative, Unsane asks questions about our perception of reality, our survival instinct and the system that is supposed to take care of us.

