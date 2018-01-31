Katherine Heigl Joins Cast of Suits!

Katherine Heigl has joined the cast of Suits for its eighth season – which begins production in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in April.

Heigl will star as Samantha Wheeler – a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally … or most powerful enemy.

KATHERINE HEIGL JOINS USA NETWORK’S ‘SUITS’

AS SERIES REGULAR

Season 8 Begins Production This April in Toronto

NEW YORK, NY – January 31, 2018 – Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy”) has been cast in a new series regular role for Season 8 of USA Network’s SUITS. Set to premiere later this year, Heigl will star opposite Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) as Samantha Wheeler – a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally … or most powerful enemy. Heigl joins the SUITS ensemble alongside Macht, Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) and new series regular Dulé Hill (Alex Williams). Season 8 begins production this April in Toronto.

“Joining SUITS was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” shared Katherine Heigl. “I have watched SUITS from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

“On behalf of the entire SUITS team, I am extraordinarily excited to welcome Katherine Heigl into our family – I have always been a big fan of her work and was delighted to discover she was an avid SUITS fan herself,” expressed Aaron Korsh, creator and executive producer of SUITS. “I cannot wait to have her come play with our entire cast and crew. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Harvey, Louis, Donna and Alex as the mysterious Samantha Wheeler is a direct threat to their status quo. One thing is for sure – Samantha’s wit, charm, loyalty, strength and vulnerability will all be put to the test as she muscles her way into the firm currently known as Pearson Specter Litt.”

Heigl is an Emmy Award®-winning and two-time Golden Globe®-nominated actress, as well as a producer. She is best known for starring in the feature films “27 Dresses,” “Knocked Up” and “The Ugly Truth,” which she also executive produced, as well as for her work on ABC’s critically acclaimed drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” Most recently, Heigl starred in the thriller “Unforgettable.” She currently resides in Utah with her husband and three children.

From Universal Cable Productions, SUITS was created and is executive produced by Aaron Korsh. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic serve as executive producers. Genevieve Sparling, Ethan Drogin and Christopher Misiano also serve as executive producers.

About USA Network:

USA Network, the leader in cable entertainment, offers a powerful stable of dramatic, comedic and unscripted originals in more than 102 million U.S. homes. The network also features spectacular live television, a dynamic portfolio of acquired series and the best in blockbuster theatrical films and entertainment events. A trailblazer in digital innovation and storytelling, USA is defining, driving and setting the industry standard for Social TV. USA is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal. The award-winning website is located athttp://www.usanetwork.com.

Like this: Like Loading...