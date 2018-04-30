Improv 101 – My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Friday’s edition of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman finds Letterman in conversation with Tina Fey.

In the interview, they discuss her family, the SNL writers room, vaping and Fey’s new Mean Girls musical, among other topics.

In a new teaser for MNGNNIwDL (below), Fey and Letterman treat the audience to a bit of improve.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey launches globally on Netflix Friday, May 4.

About My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Dave’s lineup of influential guests includes George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and President Barack Obama.

Produced by RadicalMedia and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, Incorporated, each 60-minute episode of My Next Guest is centered around one extraordinary figure whom Dave finds fascinating. In interviews that take place both inside and outside a studio setting, the conversations are intimate, in-depth and timeless character explorations, with the levity and humour Dave’s fans know and love.

Field segments will bring Dave to locations far and wide, expressing his curiosity and desire to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode.

