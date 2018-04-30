Divine Pairing Trailer: Cloak & Dagger!

Each time New Orleans suffers a cataclysmic event, there is a divine pairing to deal with it. Unfortunately, each time it is required that one will die.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is the story of Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson – a street kid who survives through scams and petty crimes, and a prep school kid who fears he’ll lose everything if he’s not perfect.

Freeform has released an extended trailer for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (below). The series’ two-hour premiere is set for Thursday, June 7th (8/7C).

The final extended trailer.

One will live. One will die. Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger premieres Thursday, June 7 at 8pm/7c on Freeform.

About Cloak & Dagger:

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging. “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos, and J.D. Evermore. The series will premiere on Thursday, June 7 (8:00pm – 10:00pm ET/PT) and is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Joe Pokaski (“Underground,” “Heroes”) serves as showrunner and executive producer; Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Marvel’s The Defenders”), Marvel’s head of Television, and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Marvel’s The Defenders”) also serve as executive producers. Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball”) directed the first episode.

Connect with CLOAK & DAGGER :

Like CLOAK & DAGGER on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CloakandDagg…

Follow CLOAK & DAGGER on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CloakandDagger

Follow CLOAK & DAGGER on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/cloakanddag…

Follow CLOAK & DAGGER on TUMBLR: https://cloakanddagger.tumblr.com/

Add CLOAK & DAGGER on SNAPCHAT: CLOAKDAGGERTV

Like this: Like Loading...