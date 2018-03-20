I’m Going To Have Get… Dirty Trailer: Sicario: Day of the Soldado!

When a drug cartel is found to have aided terrorists, the President declares the cartels to be terrorist organizations. Now all and any measures may used to combat them.

Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) is called in and given carte blanche to deal with them in Sicario: Day of the Soldado – opening on June 29th.

Luck doesn’t live on this side of the border. Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin star in #SicarioMovie, watch the all-new trailer now and don’t miss it in theaters June 29th.

Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe

Follow Us on Social:

www.facebook.com/SicarioMovie/

www.instagram.com/SicarioMovie/

https://twitter.com/sicariomovie

In SICARIO: Day of the Soldado, the series begins a new chapter. In the drug war, there are no rules – and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin’s daughter to inflame the conflict – but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate will come between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for.

Cast:

Benicio Del Toro

Josh Brolin

Isabela Moner

Jeffrey Donovan

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

and Catherine Keener

Like this: Like Loading...