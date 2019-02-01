Human Evolutionary Change Trailer: Hobbs & Shaw!

Once they were enemies; now they are… frienemies?

Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw find themselves in an uneasy alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist steals a bio-threat that could alter humanity – and bests the MI6 agent who’s Shaw’s sister to do it! (The guy has a very strange family!)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw opens on August 2nd. Check out the mind-altering trailer below.

Hobbs & Shaw

In Theaters August 2, 2019

https://www.HobbsAndShawMovie.com

After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.

But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a script by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith and Ainsley Davies.

Like this: Like Loading...