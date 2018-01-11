How Long Have I Been Down Trailer: Altered Carbon!

After 250 years, a detective (Joel Kinnaman) is revived – in a new body – and asked to solve the murder of the man who hires him (James Purefoy).

In a world where human consciousness can be uploaded to an unlimited number of bodies, this will not be as easy as it sounds.

Altered Carbon premieres its first season on Netflix on Friday, February 2nd.

…not even in the death-defying world of Altered Carbon, where immortality is readily obtainable and the physical body is as disposable as a pair of shoes.

Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Altered Carbon launches on Netflix Friday, February 2.

From creator and executive producer Laeta Kalogridis, Altered Carbon stars Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy, Martha Higareda, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee and Dichen Lachman.

Watch Altered Carbon at netflix.com/alteredcarbon

