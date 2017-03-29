He’s Teachable Trailer: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets!

Luc Besson’s little ($180 million) passion project has its first full-length trailer and it is abso-frelling-gorgeous!

Based on the classic European graphic novel Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets looks to be a space opera lover’s dream com true. (You may find yourself holding your breath while watching the trailer. This is normal.)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets opens on July 21st.

Watch the Official Teaser Trailer #2 for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, starring Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Rihanna, Clive Owen, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock and Kris Wu. In Theatres July 21!

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha—an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

