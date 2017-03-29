Collaborations Spice Up 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards!

One of the most intriguing parts of the Academy of Country Music Awards is the possibility of some great collaborations between artists you might not expect to see performing togethe – or artists you’ve always thought should perform together.

The 52nd ACMAs feature a bit of both – from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys, the performances look to be some of the best ever.

Hosted by Luke Bryant and Dierks Bentley, the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live, by CBS, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2nd (8/7C).

Reba McEntire and Lauren Daigle, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris, Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, and Florida Georgia Line with The Backstreet Boys to Take Over the Stage with Powerful Collaborations, Plus Brett Eldredge and Old Dominion Added to Perform

Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Kane Brown, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Kacey Musgraves, Nancy O’Dell, Jake Owen, Kellie Pickler, Darius Rucker, Elliott Sadler, Miss America Savvy Shields, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr. and More to Present

The Academy of Country Music® announced today additional performers, presenters and an unprecedented number of duos and special collaborations for the 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, Country Music’s Party of the Year®. The special will be broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The featured collaborations will include 14-time ACM Award® winner and 14-time ACM Awards host Reba McEntire and contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle performing “Back to God,” superstar duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing the world television premiere of their new single “Speak To a Girl,” Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris teaming up for “Craving You,” Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley rocking out “Flatliner,” and Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performing their hit single “The Fighter,” plus Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys performing a must-see medley.

Plus, Brett Eldredge and Old Dominion have been added as performers joining the lineup of previously announced solo performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, and Chris Stapleton.

Presenters taking the stage this year include Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Kane Brown, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Kacey Musgraves, Nancy O’Dell, Jake Owen, Kellie Pickler, Darius Rucker, Elliot Sadler, Miss America Savvy Shields, and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Sponsors and partners for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards include T-Mobile and Xfinity from Comcast.

For more information, please visit www.ACMcountry.com or http://www.cbs.com/shows/academy_of_country_music.

About the Academy of Country Music Awards

The 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. The show is produced for television by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers. Pete Fisher and Tiffany Moon are executive producers for the Academy of Country Music.

