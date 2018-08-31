He’s Brought His Dogs with Him Trailer: The Predator!

Now the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before. And only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.
The Predator opens on September 14th.
THE PREDATOR
Release: September 14, 2018
Director: Shane Black
Written by Fred Dekker & Shane Black. Based on the characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas.
Producers: John Davis, Larry Gordon, Joel Silver
Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski
SYNOPSIS
From the outer reaches of space to the to the backwoods of southern Georgia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before. And only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.
THE PREDATOR Official Channels
OFFICIAL WEBSITE: www.ThePredatorMovie.com
INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/Predator
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/PredatorMovies
TWITTER: www.twitter.com/Predator
HASHTAG: #ThePredator
Access more on the Predator Official Fan App. Free to download on iOS and Android: http://smarturl.it/3gvsj3