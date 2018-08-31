He’s Brought His Dogs with Him Trailer: The Predator!

Now the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before. And only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.

The Predator opens on September 14th.

THE PREDATOR

Release: September 14, 2018

Director: Shane Black

Written by Fred Dekker & Shane Black. Based on the characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas.

Producers: John Davis, Larry Gordon, Joel Silver

Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, Yvonne Strahovski

SYNOPSIS

From the outer reaches of space to the to the backwoods of southern Georgia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before. And only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.

THE PREDATOR Official Channels

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: www.ThePredatorMovie.com

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/Predator

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/PredatorMovies

TWITTER: www.twitter.com/Predator

HASHTAG: #ThePredator

Access more on the Predator Official Fan App. Free to download on iOS and Android: http://smarturl.it/3gvsj3

Like this: Like Loading...