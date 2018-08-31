First Set Photo: The Conners!

ABC’s The Conners began production today. Check out the first photo from the set below.

The Conners premieres on Tuesday, October 16th (8/7C).

ABC’S NEW COMEDY SERIES ‘THE CONNERS’ BEGAN PRODUCTION IN BURBANK, CALIFORNIA

The cast and executive producers of ABC’s new comedy series “The Conners” reunited for the official start of production in Burbank, California.

The cast photo was first posted to “The Conners” social media channels. Be sure to follow the official accounts for updates:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheConnersABC/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheConnersABC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TheConnersABC/

“The Conners” premieres TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16 (8:00 – 8:31 p.m.), on ABC.

Like this: Like Loading...