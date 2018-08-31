Television

First Set Photo: The Conners!

The Conners – Dan Conner (John Goodman), Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) – Photo courtesy of ABC.

ABC’s The Conners began production today. Check out the first photo from the set below.

The Conners premieres on Tuesday, October 16th (8/7C).

THE CONNERS – The Conners reunited with the official start of production today on the Warner Bros. lot – (L-R) Sara Gilbert, Jayden Rey, Michael Fishman, Ames McNamara, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Emma Kenney – Photo by Eric McCandlessCourtesy of ABC.

The cast and executive producers of ABC’s new comedy series “The Conners” reunited for the official start of production in Burbank, California.

The cast photo was first posted to “The Conners” social media channels. Be sure to follow the official accounts for updates:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheConnersABC/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheConnersABC
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TheConnersABC/

