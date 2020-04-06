HBO Documentary KILL CHAIN: THE CYBER WAR ON AMERICA’S ELECTIONS Available To Stream For Free!

HBO is making its documentary film Kill chain: The Cyberwar on America’s Elections available, for free, outside the network’s paywall on HBO.com and YouTube.

The HBO documentary KILL CHAIN: THE CYBER WAR ON AMERICA’S ELECTIONS is now available FREE outside of the HBO paywall on HBO.com and YouTube here until .

The timely film takes a deep dive into the weaknesses of ’s election technology. As enlightening as it is disturbing, KILL CHAIN underscores the fragility of our election process and points to the clear solutions available to protect us against sabotage. From filmmakers Simon Ardizzone, Russell Michaels and Sarah Teale and producer Michael Hirschorn.

